Local events raise funds for local community groups

SHOWING APPRECIATION: The bcu Coffs Tri was one event which helped raise more than $30,000 for local charities and community groups.

SHOWING APPRECIATION: The bcu Coffs Tri was one event which helped raise more than $30,000 for local charities and community groups. Nashyspix

VILLAGE Sports Coffs Harbour is delighted to announce that it has donated more than $30,000 from the proceeds of this year's bcu Coffs TRI and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims to various local charities and community groups.

Director Sinclair Black said Village Sports is thrilled to be able to help those organisations that assist them in running the events, as well as those charities that make a difference in the community and really need the financial support.

The recipients of the funds include Marine Rescue and Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, whose volunteers ran the water safety at the Coffs Tri and the Ocean Swims.

"St John Ambulance and the Corindi and Coffs Harbour SES crews help out at our triathlon every year, so we are happy to be able to give something back to these volunteer groups, as a small token of our appreciation," Black said.

Other recipients from the 2018 Triathlon and Ocean Swims include the Disabled Surfers Association, CanDo Cancer Trust and the Rotary Daybreak Club of Coffs Harbour.

Each of these organisations is involved in ensuring a seamless event and the funds will assist them with the important work they do in the local community.

Four local primary schools also benefitted from the events by receiving money to spend on much-needed sporting equipment. The Coffs Breakers Football Club and the Coffs Tri Club, whose volunteers were integral to the bcu Coffs Tri also benefitted from the proceeds of the event.

"It is vital that these events continue to be run by locals, so the proceeds can be distributed back into the local community," Black added.

"The support Village Sports receives from these community organisations is very much appreciated and imperative to running our events.”

Village Sports has been running major sporting events in Coffs Harbour since 2011 and has donated a total of $300,000 to various charities and community groups since its inception.

The Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 9 is next on the calendar and is another big supporter of community groups and charities, so stay tuned for entry details.

For more information about village sports and the community groups they support, visit villagesports.com.au.