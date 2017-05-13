21°
Local events give back to the community

13th May 2017 5:00 AM
HELPING HAND: Just by participating, entrants in the bcu Coffs TRI and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims this year have helped raise more than $25,000 for local charities.
HELPING HAND: Just by participating, entrants in the bcu Coffs TRI and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims this year have helped raise more than $25,000 for local charities.

VILLAGE Sports Coffs Harbour has donated more than $25,000 from the proceeds of this year's bcu Coffs TRI and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims to various local community groups and charities.

"We are thrilled to be able to help not only those organisations that assist us in running our events but also those charities that make a difference in the community and really need the financial support," event director Sinclair Black said.

Black said some of the recipients of the funds include the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, as well as Marine Rescue, whose volunteers assist with water safety at both the triathlon and the ocean swims.

"We are extremely grateful for the hard work the St John Ambulance and the Corindi and Coffs Harbour SES crews put in at our triathlon every year so we are happy to be able to give something back to these volunteer groups, as a small token of our appreciation," he said.

Other recipients from this year's triathlon and ocean swims include the Disabled Surfers Association, CanDo Cancer Trust and the Rotary Daybreak Club of Coffs Harbour, which will assist them with the important work they do in the local community.

Four local primary schools also benefited from the events by receiving money to spend on much-needed sporting equipment.

"It is vital that these events continue to be run by locals so the more community involvement we have the better," Black added.

Village Sports has been running major sporting events in Coffs Harbour since 2011 and has donated a total of $250,000 to various charities and community groups since its inception.

The Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 4 is next on the calendar and is another big supporter of community groups and charities, so stay tuned for entry details.

For more information about village sports and the community groups they support, visit www.villagesports.com.au.

