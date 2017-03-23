Local entrepreneurs get leg-up with new startup event

SWITCHED ON: The new startup event is based on the Digital Innovation Challenge run by Coffs Harbour City Council and Telstra.

REGIONAL entrepreneurs looking for help to get their business off the ground are being invited to the launch of what is expected to be one of the biggest startup events on the Mid North Coast.

The Telstra Business Centre Coffs Harbour Startup Coffs Coast is aiming to strengthen the local entrepreneur culture by encouraging business-starters to stay in the region, rather than feel they have to move to a metropolitan location to access resources.

"If we can increase the number of technology startups and innovative companies on the Coffs Coast, we can grow jobs and the wider economy will be boosted by the use of local services and products by those same companies," said Steven Saunder, Council's Section Leader Industry Destination Development.

There will be a prize pool of over $33,000 ($7,500 cash and prizes) for the winners of the Pitch Competition

At the Grand Finale event will feature a line-up of keynote speakers, and a chance to see a showcase of inspiring new businesses in Startup Alley and a selection of tech gadgets in the Innovation Lab.

"We are expecting around 200 tech and non-tech startup founders, entrepreneurs and business and industry leaders to come along - people who are all passionate about creating opportunities for their business," said Nikki Greenwood, Council's City Prosperity Group Leader.

The Launch event will include a session on 'How to Pitch to Win' and other lessions from expert judges.

The event is based on the Digital Innovation Challengel, but has been expanded to include all types of innovative startup businesses on the Coffs Coast.

The launch will take place on March 29, 5:30pm at the Pier Hotel.