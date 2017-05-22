Local emergency services put to the test

Local emergency services respond to a range of scenarios on the Jetty foreshores.

Dramatic scenes played out on the Jetty Foreshores yesterday, but fortunately it was just training day for our local emergency services.

Emergency service personnel were seen responding to a range of scenarios involving burn victims, near-drownings and a motor vehicle collision in order to practice their practical skills.

According to Coffs Harbour City SES, the training was so realistic even Coffs Coast Lifeguards were activated.

During the training day, Fire and Rescue NSW were tasked with saving burn victims from a household fire.

Water Police and Marine Rescue were required to save casualties from water.

A patient trapped in A 4WD bogged on the beach was required to be transported to via helicopter with the help of Ambulance NSW.

The SES were faced with the scenario of four casualties, including a child, resulting from a car crash. The SES were also required to undertake a beach rescue.

The RFS also provided fire protecting at the car crash scene.