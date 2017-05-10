Local drivers are not responding to challenge

WITH the Coffs Harbour Ag Show Demolition Derby only days away, local drivers have failed to take up the baton, and it is looks like the prizemoney will leave the local area again.

Demolition Derby organiser and show president Christopher Pearson said he had secured the entry of the winner of the Demo Derby at the Macksville Show, Brett Williams of Macksville, who said his return visit to Coffs was to allow him the opportunity to take out two successive derbies.

With the derby set down for Sunday, May 14 at 3.30pm, the field is dominated by entrants from the Nambucca Valley, Newcastle and a strong contingent from Armidale. Leader of the Armidale group and former Armidale winner Nick Adams said he was coming to Coffs with a strong chance of taking the $1000 first prizemoney back up the mountain.

Local entrants still have the opportunity to enter either via the website www.coffsharbourshow society.com.au or from the secretary's office now open at Coffs Harbour Showground to take all types of show entries from 8am-6pm.

The Coffs Harbour Show president took part in a teleconference discussing the statewide derby safety guidelines. It was indicative of past history that Coffs Harbour Show's rules were now largely adopted by most other show societies.