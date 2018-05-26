Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAND RESULT: Coffs Coast Dragon Boat team enjoy the thrill of paddling and competing in the Grand Canal in Venice.
GRAND RESULT: Coffs Coast Dragon Boat team enjoy the thrill of paddling and competing in the Grand Canal in Venice.
Community

Local dragon boaters on the Italian job

26th May 2018 7:00 AM

AN EXHILARATING experience never to be forgotten for the Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club members after three days paddling the waters of Venice.

Twenty-two members attended the Venice International Dragon Boat Festival and the 44th Vogalonga last weekend and brought home gold and bronze for their Club.

Competing in a series of 250m sprint races against teams from Italy, France, US, Canada and Australia, the Coffs Coast paddlers, although accustomed to the calm waters of the Bellinger River, were not deterred by the challenges presented by the choppy, busy waters of the Venice lagoon, taking first place in the women's event and third in the mixed.

The next day paddlers participated in the exciting 44th Vogalonga starting at 9am with the traditional cannon blast in the Guidecca Canal or San Marco Basin and paddling a gruelling 32km circuit of the lagoon, islands and canals finishing on the Grand Canal at Piazza San Marco at 2.30pm.

"Paddling down the centre of the Grand Canal and under the Rialto Bridge to the cheers of masses of onlookers was a very special moment we'll never forget. We did a lot of long distance training to prepare us for the event and the team handled it without any problems at all,” said Club president, Elizabeth Crane.

The Vogalonga started in 1975 as a protest against wave damage caused to the city by power boats and to carry on traditional boating methods. The popular event, held every two years, attracts thousands of participants.

"The atmosphere was electric throughout the entire event particularly at the start with so many boats jostling to get out into the open water and to enter back into the canal and under the small bridges at the finish it was a huge challenge for all but particularly for our sweeps who steer the boat. They did a wonderful job,” said Elizabeth Crane.

Coffs Coast Dragon Boat details coffscoastdbc.com.au

coffs coast dragon boats venice
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    premium_icon Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    News A convicted pedophile on parole, who was arrested for breaching the Child Protections Act, will reappear in court on Monday.

    • 26th May 2018 7:30 AM
    Real estate agency's $25k gift to Coffs homeowners

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to Coffs homeowners

    Offbeat What a housewarming present for Coffs homebuyers!

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    premium_icon Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    Business It is still a beloved landmark for many

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Online teacher training booms in bush

    Online teacher training booms in bush

    News Online teacher training outside big cities on the rise

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners