Local dragon boaters on the Italian job

AN EXHILARATING experience never to be forgotten for the Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club members after three days paddling the waters of Venice.

Twenty-two members attended the Venice International Dragon Boat Festival and the 44th Vogalonga last weekend and brought home gold and bronze for their Club.

Competing in a series of 250m sprint races against teams from Italy, France, US, Canada and Australia, the Coffs Coast paddlers, although accustomed to the calm waters of the Bellinger River, were not deterred by the challenges presented by the choppy, busy waters of the Venice lagoon, taking first place in the women's event and third in the mixed.

The next day paddlers participated in the exciting 44th Vogalonga starting at 9am with the traditional cannon blast in the Guidecca Canal or San Marco Basin and paddling a gruelling 32km circuit of the lagoon, islands and canals finishing on the Grand Canal at Piazza San Marco at 2.30pm.

"Paddling down the centre of the Grand Canal and under the Rialto Bridge to the cheers of masses of onlookers was a very special moment we'll never forget. We did a lot of long distance training to prepare us for the event and the team handled it without any problems at all,” said Club president, Elizabeth Crane.

The Vogalonga started in 1975 as a protest against wave damage caused to the city by power boats and to carry on traditional boating methods. The popular event, held every two years, attracts thousands of participants.

"The atmosphere was electric throughout the entire event particularly at the start with so many boats jostling to get out into the open water and to enter back into the canal and under the small bridges at the finish it was a huge challenge for all but particularly for our sweeps who steer the boat. They did a wonderful job,” said Elizabeth Crane.

Coffs Coast Dragon Boat details coffscoastdbc.com.au