Arty, waiting for friends Your Story Local Dog Arty, barks

After 91 dog years of taking my owner for a walk, the friendly ranger made me keep connected to him on the beach. Usually my owner wanders off, chats to others, and sometimes doesn’t wait while I get to the important business of sniffing, scenting and wagging my tail. Occasionally someone needs a ball fetched or I need to provide informal introductions. I’m really quite adept at it, as are most of my kind. The leash restricted my important purpose, which seemed kind of unfair, as my type giving loyalty, warmth and unfettered companionship to people for 100,000 years. Hopefully we can work something out.

On behalf of a friendly old dag, Arty