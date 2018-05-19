Local derby result is all important
THIS afternoon's local derby will go a long way towards shaping the season.
The clash between Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers sees bragging rights up for grabs.
Far more importantly though, this match is a chance for the Saints to extend their unbeaten start to the season and, in so doing, extend the gap on the ladder over their arch enemy.
The Breakers will be keen to even the derby ledger at one win apiece but they'll be far more focused on stringing consecutive quality performances together.
Injuries are still and issue for the club and the depth will be sorely tested once again, so this is a chance to show that the whole club is committed to working its way up the ladder.
In the women's competition, runaway leaders Sawtell/ Toormina finds itself in the midst of an injury crisis and are likely to go into the match against the Breakers light on personnel.
The strength of the Saints to date has been the evenness of the performance from all players and they will be relying on those available players to raise their level to cover those that are missing. Breakers will see this as a great opportunity to put an historic first notch in the wins column.
Grafton and Port Macquarie are both smarting from last week's results and will be eyeing the match at Ellem Oval as a prime chance to claim a much-needed win.
AFL NORTH COAST
Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers
Grafton v Port Macquarie