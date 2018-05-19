Menu
HIGH FLYERS: Jed Ellis-Cluff of the Sawtell/Toormina Saints gets first crack at a mark as a pack flies for the ball during the 2nd Semi Final against the Coffs Breakers. AFL North Coast 19 August 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium Brad Greenshields
AFL

Local derby result is all important

19th May 2018 1:00 AM

THIS afternoon's local derby will go a long way towards shaping the season.

The clash between Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers sees bragging rights up for grabs.

Far more importantly though, this match is a chance for the Saints to extend their unbeaten start to the season and, in so doing, extend the gap on the ladder over their arch enemy.

The Breakers will be keen to even the derby ledger at one win apiece but they'll be far more focused on stringing consecutive quality performances together.

Injuries are still and issue for the club and the depth will be sorely tested once again, so this is a chance to show that the whole club is committed to working its way up the ladder.

In the women's competition, runaway leaders Sawtell/ Toormina finds itself in the midst of an injury crisis and are likely to go into the match against the Breakers light on personnel.

The strength of the Saints to date has been the evenness of the performance from all players and they will be relying on those available players to raise their level to cover those that are missing. Breakers will see this as a great opportunity to put an historic first notch in the wins column.

Grafton and Port Macquarie are both smarting from last week's results and will be eyeing the match at Ellem Oval as a prime chance to claim a much-needed win.

AFL NORTH COAST

Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Grafton v Port Macquarie

afl north coast coffs breakers sawtell/toormina saints
