Local derby no black tie affair for the Marlins

RIVALRY ROUND: The SCU Marlins travel two minutes south today to take on local rival the Coffs Snappers.

THE Coffs Snappers might be holding their annual black tie ball after today's big game against their cross town rival but the SCU Marlins are willing to get their outfits extremely dirty before the referee blows his final whistle.

Pitched in a battle just to reach the semis let alone earn hosting rights, the Marlins are preparing to roll up their sleeves for some hard work.

"We'll turn up and we're putting quite a good side on the park," Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes said.

"Our training has been good. Hopefully our focus is good because we lost it against Port Macquarie."

A hard fought game is exactly what Snappers co-coach Brett Davis is expecting.

"Local derbies are always close, arm wrestle kind of games," Davis said.

For the first time this season the Snappers head into a match licking its wounds after a loss.

The coach admitted that he was probably more disappointed with the loss to Hastings Valley last week than the players were but he believes there can be a silver lining from it. Provided of course losing doesn't become a habit.

"The old adage is a loss can be good for you and I think it will fire us up if anything," he said.

Last week's loss has left the Snappers needing to win one of its last win two matches to claim the minor premiership and home ground advantage for the major semi final.

While the scenario adds some urgency to the Snappers' cause, Vignes said the Marlins are under just as much pressure to claim some late season victories.

"We need to win as well," he said. "We're in a tight struggle to make the semis so every game counts for us in the run home."

While all eyes will be on the first grade clash, those who get to TG Jung Quarries Rugby Park early will see plenty of rugby action.

There's seven matches being played throughout the day starting with the under-14s at 9am.

A golden oldies match at 12.30pm will bring back lots of memories while the women's game at 2.30pm will be a great curtain raiser to the main event.