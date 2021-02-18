Local derby headlines FFA cup fixture list

Boambee FC will take on Sawtell FC to kick off their 2021 FFA cup campaign, with the dream of taking on A-League opposition ever-strong.

Boambee FC will take on Sawtell FC to kick off their 2021 FFA cup campaign, with the dream of taking on A-League opposition ever-strong.

Sawtell FC will take on their grand final winning neighbours Boambee FC at home to kick off the 2021 FFA Cup.

The draw for the preliminary rounds of the Australian football’s flagship knockout competition was completed yesterday, with four Coastal Premier league teams facing off against one another.

Aside from the Sawtell/Boambee clash, Kempsey Saints will take on Macleay Valley Rangers.

Broadcast live on Facebook, the round two and three fixture draw for the Northern NSW Football Northern Zone featured 17 teams across four different regions.

Coastal Premier League premiers Coffs City United will host the winner of Byron Bay and Pacific Palms.

The Clarence Valley’s only entrant, Westlawn Tigers will take on Northern Storm at home.

The inaugural Coastal Premier League winners Coffs City United Lions will take on either Byron Bay or Pacific Palms. Photo: Coastal Premier League

Round two matches will start for Northern Conference from the weekend ending Sunday March 14 and there will be seven knockout rounds to decide the two NNSWF representatives that qualify for the national round of 32.

A Northern NSW Football side has only ever made it past the round of 32 once, when Edgeworth FC took on Western Sydney Wanderers in the round of 16 in 2016, losing 5 – 1.

The 10 National Premier Leagues Northern NSW clubs will enter the competition at round four and the next draw for the Northern conference will take place on 22 March.

NORTHERN ZONE FIXTURE LIST

Round 3

Coffs City United FC v Byron Bay FC/Pacific Palms Panthers

Oxley Vale Attunga v Port Macquarie United FC

Sawtell FC v Boambee Bombers FC

Port Saints FC v Bellingen FC

Westlawn Tigers FC v Northern Storm FC

Kempsey Saints FC v Macleay Valley Rangers FC

Nambucca Strikers FC v Coffs Coast Tigers FC

Camden Haven Redbacks FC v Taree Wildcats