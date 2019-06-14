Local derby a must-win game for Saints

IT'S ON AGAIN: The Saints and Breakers will go at it Saturday afternoon as the senior competition returns to action.

AUSSIE RULES: Normal service resumes on Saturday as the AFL North Coast senior competition returns to action after a general bye across the long weekend.

The round is headlined by the local derby between the Sawtell Toormina Saints and Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The Saints will be hoping the second half of the season brings a change of fortune after winning only two of their seven matches to date in a faltering premiership defence.

The loss of key players has been the main factor behind the poor run and the Saints know they have to turn things around quickly if they want to feature in the biggest match at season's end.

In the other change room, the Breakers will be keen to get straight back into stride.

The Coffs team has lost only once in 2019 and will be eager to hit top form quickly knowing another clash with the competition's other form team, the Port Macquarie Magpies, is just more than a week away.

The women's match tomorrow at Richardson Park is just as intriguing. The balance of power between the Breakers and Saints shifted slightly after the last encounter when the Breakers claimed their first win against their nearest rivals.

Coffs will want to reinforce their status as the rising force in the competition and extend the gap on the ladder over the Saints by making it two wins on the trot in the derby.

The women's match starts 11.50am Saturday, with the men's game to follow at 2.50pm.