Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Squibb is cycling down the coast in an urgent bid to bring to light not only the plight our oceans, but our koala populations.
Darren Squibb is cycling down the coast in an urgent bid to bring to light not only the plight our oceans, but our koala populations. Contributed
Community

Local cycles down east coast in 'urgent' bid to save koalas

Jasmine Minhas
by
11th Dec 2018 11:45 AM

HE'S been leading the charge to clean up our local beaches as a dedicated member of Sea Shepherd Coffs Harbour, and now Darren Squibb is cycling down the coast in a bid to bring to light not only the 'plight' of our oceans, but our koala populations.

The Nambucca local began his 360km "No Sea No Me, No Tree No Me” cycle tour on Sunday from his childhood home, Cape Byron Lighthouse, and is due to reach Valla on Wednesday afternoon.

”The mission of my cycle tour is twofold,” Mr Squibb said.

”To raise awareness to the devastating plight of our oceans, not only through increasing marine pollution, but also unsustainable fishing, discarded long line fish nets, shark finning, by-catch from fishing nets and shark nets, dolphin slaughter, and now the disappearance of the Great Barrier Reef from bleaching due to global warming.

"Similarly with our precious native forests - Australia, especially the eastern states are experiencing devastating native forest destruction through logging and land clearing.

”This has only been made worse by recently signed Regional Forestry Agreements and the NSW Government's changes to environmental protection for our native forests and koalas.”

Mr Squibb said with forests between Kempsey and Grafton now set to be logged under the changes, it was "incomprehensible” the impact it could have on the mid north coast koala populations.

"One extremely sad and concerning change for me is the relinquishing of requirements by loggers and land-clearers to check the trees for koalas and other species before felling them. One can imagine how potentially devastating this will be to rapidly declining koalas and other native animals,” he said.

Mr Squibb has been speaking to locals and handing out information and stickers as he makes his way down the coast.

The WIRES volunteer visited the Lismore Koala Sanctuary on Sunday and is set to make several local stops at Woolgoolga Headland, South Solitary Islands Marine Park, Coffs Jetty, Bonville Headland, and Bellingen Environment Centre.

cycling darren squibb koala conservation koalas sea shepherd
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    News A GRIEVING father who lost his son has spoken about the grief families on the Coffs Coast face due to a lack of morgues in regional NSW.

    • 11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    News New franchise builder working hard to overcome public perceptions

    Local Partners