Local customers still without power after fault found

Keagan Elder
by

SAFETY equipment detected a fault on the Essential Energy network, and cut power to more than 1200 customers.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said 1265 customers at Korora were without power from yesterday 12.15pm.

She said crews responded and re-directed power around the network to get all but 61 customers back on.

Investigations have found an underground fault which has left 13 customers without power currently as repairs continue.

The spokeswoman said Essential Energy hoped to restore power to its remaining customers this afternoon but was not able to give a confirmed time.

For more, phone 13 20 80.

Topics:  essential energy korora power outage

