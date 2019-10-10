Local cricketing facilites getting a facelift

WINDFALL: Len Towells Oval is getting an upgrade.

LOCAL cricket has continued to win big under round two of the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund.

Three important projects around the region now have the financial means to get completed thanks to a fresh flow of money.

Nana Glen Cricket Club have been granted $29,585 to upgrade Len Towells Oval, Coffs Harbour City Council have been given $20,500 for turf nets at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association has been allocated $16,958 for a wicket replacement at Centennial Oval.

The funding follows last week’s exciting news that $100,000 from the NSW Government will help Coffs Harbour City Council and the Sydney Sixers stage their BBL match against the Adelaide Strikers in January.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the recipients.

“The NSW Government is ensuring grassroots cricket in regional areas benefit from NSW hosting games at the women’s and men’s ICC T20 World Cup tournaments,” Mr Singh said.

“The NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund helps organisations improve local cricket facilities, increase participation and attract major cricket events.

“I’m thrilled the Coffs Coast’s cricket family and fans are benefiting enormously from this Fund.”

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund was about giving back to local cricket.

“Whether you’re a budding junior cricketer or playing your first game, everyone involved in cricket in NSW will benefit from the T20 World Cup 2020,” Mr Lee said.