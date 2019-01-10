Local cricketer has his say on national batting issue

UNDER THE PUMP: Shaun Marsh and his Australian teammates have come under a lot of criticism recently.

CRICKET: Every cricket fan across the country is in a world of hurt and looking for answers after Australia's dismal effort with the willow in the four-Test series against India.

No batsman managed to record a century, with the side registering a total of 300 or more only twice.

Blame has been apportioned to a raft of things including the selectors, scheduling of the domestic season and the rise of T20 cricket.

Coutts-Coffs Colts batsman Matt Rose said they were all contributing factors, but said there could be something larger at play.

"It might just be an era where we're rebuilding and a couple of the other countries have some pretty powerful players at the moment,” Rose said.

"But definitely the introduction of coloured clothes cricket and T20 cricket has had an impact on the Sheffield Shield scene and guys going back to play there.”

Rose's son is a representative cricket player, and like many other youngsters, has fallen in love with the shorter form of the game.

"With the juniors they see it all on TV, the T20 stuff is having a major effect,” Rose said.

"I'm a Test man myself but ... we want more people becoming familiar with cricket and playing cricket.

"If they're getting crowds for the Big Bash that's a good thing as well.”

Former players and media experts have called for a change in the domestic cricket schedule, to allow the Sheffield Shield competition to continue whil Test cricket is being played at the international level.

The four-day competition has a hiatus from mid December to mid February to accommodate the Big Bash.