Local company services all your timber needs

COFFS Harbour Hardwoods began in 1961 from its original location at the Coffs Jetty and has been operating from the Glenreagh production facility since the early 1980s.

A local family owned company, there are still many members of the McCarthy family in the business today.

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods is able to supply hardwood in many different forms. The sawmill is able to cut general sawn products such as bearers and joists for residential jobs and also has the ability to cut large wharf timbers that are too big for most smaller sawmills to handle.

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods' dry mill caters for the kiln-dried or seasoned products such as flooring and decking, cladding, F27 hardwood and other dressed products.

They also have their own joinery, which specialises in a large variety of custom mouldings such as architrave and skirtings, handrails, bench tops, stair material, lining boards and more.

Wood-turned feature posts may be somewhat of a rarity these days but that's something Coffs Harbour Hardwoods can do well.

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods also supplies a range of screws for decking and larger batten screws for use outside (eg. carports, playground equipment, pergolas, porches, bridges, bridge plank decks and balconies) - these are a great alternative to using a coach screw (especially as you can't usually reverse them).

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods' diversity in milling hardwood timber into many different products is what sets them apart, making them one of the most innovative timber businesses - not too many hardwood timber businesses in Australia have the ability to provide as many different products as they can.

They are renowned for producing quality hardwoods and giving customers everything they need.

"The main objective for us is to understand completely what our customers need,” Ryan McCarthy said.

"When you're dealing with government departments, big construction companies or the Do It Yourself customers, then you can get varying expectations on what is required for the project.

"Our staff try to work through as best we can with our customers - getting the right timber for the job.”

Coffs Harbour Hardwoods

161 Tallawudjah Creek Rd,

Glenreagh

66492006

www.coffshardwoods.com.au