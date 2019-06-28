Menu
THE BOSS: Rachael Oberleuter has been recognised for her dedication to football coaching.
Sport

Local coach honoured for female football week

28th Jun 2019 12:28 PM

FOOTBALL: Sawtell FC's Rachael Oberleuter has been announced as the community female coach of the year in Northern NSW Football as part of Female Football Week.

Despite only starting football at 17, Rachael has not only rapidly risen through the ranks as a player, but she's excelled as a coach where she's been influential in developing and inspiring young female footballers to achieve their best.

Having coached at representative levels in North Coast Football's Women's Premier League and Men's Premier League competitions, she is now the Sawtell coaching coordinator and an avid contributor to women's football in the community who loves empowering young girls.

"I get asked a lot why I have been doing this for so long and the bottom line is, I love it," Rachael said.

"I enjoy being involved and using my knowledge and experience to inspire players to not just try football for a season but to play football for life.

"With the continued growth of female participation within Northern NSW, it's vital to have more females involved in all aspects of the game."

Coffs Coast Advocate

