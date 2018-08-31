Local clubs unite to help the farmers

LOCAL clubs have delivered several trucks full of food, gift cards and non-perishables to farmers out west doing it tough during the drought.

Park Beach Bowls Club, with Nambucca RSL and Woolgoolga Diggers, encouraged locals to bring in items to send to farmers in the Tamworth area as part of their drought relief campaign.

"People were bringing in things from dog food to cleaning products to grocery items. Some even brought in homemade toys,” Park Beach Bowls Club chief executive officer Grant Walden said.

"One gentleman made a little truck and trailer out of wood, as well as a table and chair set for children.

"Our foyer ended up being so full we had about a three-tonne truck of items to contribute.”

All the items were sent to Nambucca RSL's collection point, where Mr Walden said it required six semi-trailers and seven utes to take everything out west.

Mr Walden said the Park Beach Bowls team also donated their green fees for a week.

After receiving a cheque of $2800 from Park Beach Fishing Club on top of that, there was a total of $7000 donated to a joint venture between Team Rubicon and Clubs NSW.

"They supply hay and assistance services in conjunction with the Army Reserve, who go out to farmers that may be under stress and try to give them support - someone to talk to so they don't feel they've been forgotten,” Mr Walden said.

About $2475 worth of gift cards were also donated.

"The gift cards are going to be distributed to small towns around the Manilla, Barraba, Bundarra area. The aim of this is to keep the money in the communities, so the farmers and families spend the gift cards within the small towns and it stays in those towns.”

A number of venues in Coffs Harbour, including Pier Hotel and Park Beach Bowls, also took part in the Let It Pour campaign.

As part of this, a keg of Great Northern beer raised $1000 at Park Beach Bowls, which went to Rotary to distribute to farmers.