Local cheese aficionado publishes cookbook

ABOVE: Lyndall Dykes prepares for cheese making classes. LEFT: Daughter Melanie Browne and Lyndall. Trevor Veale

EMERALD Beach resident and cheese expert Lyndall Dykes has released her own cookbook titled The Cheesemaking Workshop, which has hit shelves in book stores this month.

Lyndall has been sharing her knowledge of cooking from scratch for more than three decades in the area.

After studying microbiotics, she started one of Coffs Harbour's first health food stores, The Nut House, in 1977 and from there she taught vegetarian cooking classes.

In 2009 Lyndall began teaching cheesemaking from her Emerald Beach property before establishing the award-winning Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli shop located at the Big Banana.

Among many other achievements, such as being featured in Qantas magazine and newspapers across the nation, Lyndall also established the original Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival in the mid 1990s.

The Cheesemaking Workshop cookbook demystifies the cheesemaking process, turning it into a fun, accessible and economical new skill for every home cook.

Containing delicious recipes that use home-made cheeses, the book aims to be satisfying for readers who will know what is going into the food they make and that there are no preservatives or additives.

Aspiring cheese makers are given step-by-step instructions on how to not only make cheese, but also butter and yoghurt.

Readers can learn how to make all the classic cheese favourites, from brie to ricotta.

Meanwhile, Lyndall and the Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli team, which includes her daughter Melanie Browne and Don Cummings, have been selected as finalists in the Tourism category of the Small Business Champion Awards 2018.

The Cheesemaking Workshop is available in book stores now.