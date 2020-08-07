LOCAL CHEERS: Everyone’s a winner on Coffs Cup Day

Part owner of Galway, Jackie Galwin, with the cup for the first race on Coffs Cup Day.

FOR locals who came out for Coffs Cup, it couldn't have started any better, as they cheered on a popular local win in the first.

Jackie Galwin, who part owns the horse with friends and family said she was pleased that she was able to see the win.

"We were lucky to be able to have the cup on with all the COVID restrictions and celebrate with all the connections," she said.

The horse's owners come from a punters club with people from Corindi Beach to Coffs Harbour, and this is its second Coffs Cup Day win after taking out the final race at last year's event.

The connections of Galway, who won the first race celebrate a win on Coffs Cup Day.

"We were very confidence he was going to win - it's a beautiful day and it's great to have a big win on his home track," she said.

"Definitely a good one for the locals."

It wasn't just the hometown heroes enjoying the day, as the connections off Coffs Cup winner Sikandarabad celebrated their win.

Part owner Annie Baker from Scone said she always travelled to see her horse, and was glad to be able to make the trip this year.

Part owners of Sikandarabad Annie Baker of Scone and Narelle Gregory from the Central Coast celebrate with the Coffs Cup trophy.

"He's like our baby, and we're very very excited to see him win here," she said.

"It was surreal. I could see him coming, and I'd always visualised him coming through. It was the most exciting thing."

Ms Baker said they were glad that people were out supporting the event, and that it wasn't cancelled due to COVID.

"It's just a fantastic day, it's been really amazing," she said.

"It's so good to have a lovely positive moment with everything that's going on."

Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine said they were pleased with the turnout and the crowd's adherence to the regulations.

"We had 662 come through - we had set the limit at 800, but we wanted to be a bit under to show we were doing the right thing," she said.

"Everyone did the right thing, and police congratulated us on what we did with the tables and the social distancing."

Locals Josh Worthington, Ruby Roddenby, Craven Moorehead and Renae Swarbrick grabbed a good spot for Coffs Cup Day

Mr Saladine said a lot of planning had gone into making the day work, and praised both the crowd and his staff for the outcome of the day.

"The turnover was good, the crowd was good with no incidents," he said. "We had a lot of staff to t make sure that all happens, but they did a great job.

"Hats off to Racing NSW and our local licensing police for helping make it happen. We had Police come out Tuesday and spend a lot of time with us on how it would be set up."

The Coffs Cup meeting was the first in three months for the club due to wet weather, and he said he had groups tell him how pleased they were to be back on track.

"People are relieved that they can come out and be socially distanced, feel safe and enjoy the day," he said.