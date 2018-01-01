Local champion Norelle honoured as Sawtellian of the Year

WITH an endless list of achievements, hard-working and selfless local woman Norelle Reeves has been recognised as Sawtellian of the Year.

In a touching moment, Norelle burst into tears when receiving the award at today's annual Sawtell Fun Day.

"I think my family should have told me about this before so I could have worn better clothes," she joked.

"I felt really proud to watch the parade today and seeing the children on their bikes. How good is it to live in a community where we have so many people volunteering. I feel proud to be a Sawtellian."

Locals may recognise Norelle from her business The Roost which has been operating in Sawtell for an incredible 28 years.

What some may not realise, however, is just how much she has contributed to the community.

Norelle was one of the first to put her hand up to volunteer as a beneficiary and assist with re-opening Majestic Cinemas, a piece of Sawtell history that is now thriving today.

She has also been a long-time volunteer lifesaver at Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, performing numerous roles including coaching Nippers, organising fundraisers and sponsorships, and she also designed, organised and ran a program to teach mentally disabled children vital skills including CPR and emergency procedures.

Her business, The Roost, has been a staple in the local area, employing countless teens over its 28 years. Norelle became a trusted source for refuge and assistance among youth, as she found herself supporting these teens through numerous family, schooling and personal problems, even offering up her home as a place to stay.

Norelle has also been an active member of the Salvation Army her entire life, volunteering in fundraisers and working at the thrift store.

In 2005 Narelle started 'Open House Breakfast', where every Christmas she opens her home in Sawtell for those who have no where to go or find themselves alone on the day.

As a cancer survivor, Narelle has also attended and supported numerous fundraisers, and has made countless house and hospital calls to families who require assistance and respite.

Today Norelle has been working for Royal Life Saving, teaching students how to keep safe in water. She is also the local area coordinator for the Federal Government's Primary School Swim Program.

Every year Norelle visits a Salvation Army Orphanage in Borneo for 2 months, and has been teaching the children how to swim. She has also sponsored some of these children in their pursuit of higher education.