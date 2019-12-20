Local centurion returns to a place she holds close to her heart

A WOMAN who has shared a deep love of golf for the majority of her life made a special return to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club last week.

Evelyn Simmons, a sprightly 103-year-old, was born on December 10, 1916 at Kadina in South Australia.

One of nine children, Evelyn sailed from Adelaide to Sydney in her early 20s before she travelled to Kempsey where she met and married Norm Simmons.

The couple ran a drapery shop in Macksville for many years, rearing their four children before moving to Coffs Harbour in the 1960s where they established one of the first motels in the town.

The Caribbean Motel at the Jetty was their baby and Evelyn recalls tariffs in those days were $3.95 for a double room and breakfast.

Evelyn also remembers enjoying evenings out at the Tasma Theatre in High St which was a popular pastime of many locals back in the day.

Every Christmas and Easter for Evelyn and her family were spent in one of the original boat houses at Urunga on Atherton Drive where the fishing and oystering were the order of the day.

It was only when the floods of 2009 came through the family's boat house was damaged and had to be removed.

Evelyn, who lives independently on the Coffs Coast, loves her golf and participated in the sport until her mid 90s.

She relished the chance to return to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club last week where she has so many great memories and has made so many friends.

Wednesday was her favourite day of the week because it was when she would hit the fairway for a swing.

One of the yearly highlights of Evelyn's time as a golfer were the club's Christmas parties, where she would take great delight in dressing up in fun costumes with her friends.

Aside from golf, Evelyn also loves cooking and still makes her family's Christmas cakes and plum puddings. g a very independent life.