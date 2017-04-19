Local campaign launches against Adani coal mine

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group gets behind the 'Fight to Stop Adani Mega-mine'.

MEMBERS of the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group are launching a campaign against Adani's controversial proposed coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

A number of activist groups across the country have been campaigning against the Indian company's proposed mine in what they call "the fight of our times”.

"A growing number of people here in our community are worried about the enormous impacts of Adani's coal mine on the reef, our climate and our future,” Liisa Rusanen of Coffs Coast Climate Action Group said.

"Nobody wants our government giving Adani a $1 billion taxpayer funded loan for this destructive and unnecessary coal mine.”

Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project involves the proposed building of Australia's largest thermal coal mine linked by a 388km rail line.

According to Adani the project will provide over "10,000 direct and indirect jobs”.

As part of their campaign the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group will be presenting the new documentary, Guarding the Galilee, about the coal mine.

The award-winning documentary is presented by Queensland-born actor Michael Caton, taking place in the Queensland outback where the mine "threatens essential water resources”.

The screening, which takes place at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery at 6.30pm, April 26, will be followed by an open forum.