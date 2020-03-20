Menu
Working hard to ‘meat’ demand.
Local butchers ‘meating’ demand

Wendy Andrews
20th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
LOCAL butchers are seeing increased foot traffic with many people wanting to avoid the crowds and crush at supermarkets.

Allan Cooke, owner of Big Country Meats at 232 Harbour Drive Coffs Harbour, said we all need to use common sense and stop panic buying.

“There is enough meat and veg in this country – we just have to slow down,” he said.

“There’s a feeling of urgency that we just don’t need to be having.

“We don’t have anymore people in the country, we can still easily feed them all. Slow down we’re not going anywhere.”

Allan said local butchers are a great bunch of businesses and they are all stepping up to the mark in these unusual circumstances.

“One thing that has come to the surface is how these small businesses are looking after customers.

“We’ve all been dealing with a lot of elderly people and have been talking with them to get what they need and make sure they have their protiens.”

With the last word on panic buying and reports of hoarding Allan shared some wise words from his father, “I’m a daity farmer’s son and as my dad said, ‘You can only milk one cow at a time’.”

