20°
News

Local businessman takes on Woopi Markets

Jasmine Minhas
| 8th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Woolgoolga Beach Market
Woolgoolga Beach Market Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WOOLGOOLGA Marine Rescue have announced a new market coordinator for Woolgoolga Beach Markets has been appointed following the retirement of his predecessor.

Greg Williams, who is currently also manager of the Coffs Harbour Growers Markets, has extensive experience with markets both as a stall-holder and manager.

Businessman Mr Williams is the co-founder of Woolgoolga Curryfest and Coffs Harbour Growers Markets. He is the creator and owner of the Many Hands markets, and has previously been a stall-holder for several years at both Heritage Craft Market St Ives Sydney and Bellingen Community Markets.

"We are excited to announce that Greg Williams has joined us to become market coordinator for Woolgoolga Beach Markets. As you know, Keith has been wanting to retire for some time, and Greg has come on board to manage the markets,” said Marine Rescue Woolgoolga's Judy Finlay.

"There couldn't be a more qualified person to take over this role. Greg will go about growing the market so that it becomes a popular place to be on the second Saturday of every month.”

Marine Rescue are also on the look-out for more stall-holders, particularly those with home-grown and handmade products, as well as a variety of entertainers.

Marine Rescue Woolgoolga currently have a role available for an Administration Officer.

"The Admin role involves taking care of all correspondence, both incoming and outgoing, attending monthly meetings and recording minutes, submitting applications to headquarters from new members, looking after advertising and helping with the markets, to name a few,” said Ms Finlay.

If you are interested in this role, call 0266541785.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Dog destroyed. Owner fined over attacks.

Dog destroyed. Owner fined over attacks.

Man sentenced in court after pleading guilty to allowing his dog to roam uncontrolled on a public place, resulting in two attacks.

Good swells to pick up at the weekend and run into the week

PLENTIFUL SWELL: There will be no shortage of swell at the weekend.

There will be no shortage of swell this weekend and next week

Karangi black spot earns fix up funding

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced blackspot funding for local North Coast roads.

Federal Government announces local black spot money

High chance of a wet end to this week

WET WEEKEND: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a high chance of showers for Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Wet end to the week forecast

Local Partners

Dance off: Students showing all the moves

FOR a second year students from 38 schools and pre-schools around the region have united at Woolgoolga High School for the 45th annual local dance eisteddfod.

Info boost with Full Throttle

KARTING KINGS: In Coffs in 2016 is Troy Brown, Coffs MP Andrew Fraser, Geoff King and super car driver James Courtney and Mick Doohan.

Doohan says new karting mag will focus on comps, clubs

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

Experience what it is like to be stunt driver

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Viral sensation to warm Bello Winter Music.

Dustyesky will be performing throughout Bello Winter Music wherever vodka is in plentiful supply.

Dustyesky to feature on Bello Winter Music line-up

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 3 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

MACKSVILLE INDUSTRIAL AREA...

14 Binalong Way, Macksville 2447

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

Ideal distribution/transport depot and business premises. Surplus to Roads & Maritime Services needs with high standard presentation. The property offers a...

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!