Local businessman takes on Woopi Markets

WOOLGOOLGA Marine Rescue have announced a new market coordinator for Woolgoolga Beach Markets has been appointed following the retirement of his predecessor.

Greg Williams, who is currently also manager of the Coffs Harbour Growers Markets, has extensive experience with markets both as a stall-holder and manager.

Businessman Mr Williams is the co-founder of Woolgoolga Curryfest and Coffs Harbour Growers Markets. He is the creator and owner of the Many Hands markets, and has previously been a stall-holder for several years at both Heritage Craft Market St Ives Sydney and Bellingen Community Markets.

"We are excited to announce that Greg Williams has joined us to become market coordinator for Woolgoolga Beach Markets. As you know, Keith has been wanting to retire for some time, and Greg has come on board to manage the markets,” said Marine Rescue Woolgoolga's Judy Finlay.

"There couldn't be a more qualified person to take over this role. Greg will go about growing the market so that it becomes a popular place to be on the second Saturday of every month.”

Marine Rescue are also on the look-out for more stall-holders, particularly those with home-grown and handmade products, as well as a variety of entertainers.

Marine Rescue Woolgoolga currently have a role available for an Administration Officer.

"The Admin role involves taking care of all correspondence, both incoming and outgoing, attending monthly meetings and recording minutes, submitting applications to headquarters from new members, looking after advertising and helping with the markets, to name a few,” said Ms Finlay.

If you are interested in this role, call 0266541785.