Local business fills the 'missing link'

THE Cardow name has long been associated with real estate on the Coffs Coast, with offices in Woolgoolga, Urunga and Bellingen, and now Coffs Harbour.

The eye-catching Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour office recently opened on the corner of West High and Moonee Sts with family members Nicole and Andree Cardow at the helm alongside partners Aleta Stephens and Paul Child. Completing the team is agent Tammy Blundell, property manager Emily Hodgens and Sophie Jackson-Smith in administration.

"An office in Coffs was really the missing link between the other Cardow agencies," Aleta said.

"Cardows has been dealing with buyers across the Mid North Coast for years, but without the Coffs office, we felt we were missing opportunities to sell and service our clients in this area. We're keen to bring fresh ideas to the Coffs market, maximising the success Cardows has in the other three offices."

Aleta is coming off the back of being named Coffs Harbour's most recommended real estate agent in 2016 and she said she's keen to continue that service to future clients.

The Cardow legacy began 40 years ago when Greg Cardow commenced his real estate career; 10 years later brother Grant joined him and Cardow & Partners Urunga has been in business ever since. Today Greg and Grant's daughters Lyndell and Andree are part of the Urunga team, Greg's other daughter Nicole operates the Woolgoolga office and Grant's son Nathan has the Bellingen office.

The Coffs Harbour office offers residential and commercial sales, property management and holiday management.