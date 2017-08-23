23°
Property

Local business fills the 'missing link'

Melissa Martin
| 23rd Aug 2017 11:30 AM
The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens.
The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Cardow name has long been associated with real estate on the Coffs Coast, with offices in Woolgoolga, Urunga and Bellingen, and now Coffs Harbour.

The eye-catching Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour office recently opened on the corner of West High and Moonee Sts with family members Nicole and Andree Cardow at the helm alongside partners Aleta Stephens and Paul Child. Completing the team is agent Tammy Blundell, property manager Emily Hodgens and Sophie Jackson-Smith in administration.

"An office in Coffs was really the missing link between the other Cardow agencies," Aleta said.

"Cardows has been dealing with buyers across the Mid North Coast for years, but without the Coffs office, we felt we were missing opportunities to sell and service our clients in this area. We're keen to bring fresh ideas to the Coffs market, maximising the success Cardows has in the other three offices."

Aleta is coming off the back of being named Coffs Harbour's most recommended real estate agent in 2016 and she said she's keen to continue that service to future clients.

The Cardow legacy began 40 years ago when Greg Cardow commenced his real estate career; 10 years later brother Grant joined him and Cardow & Partners Urunga has been in business ever since. Today Greg and Grant's daughters Lyndell and Andree are part of the Urunga team, Greg's other daughter Nicole operates the Woolgoolga office and Grant's son Nathan has the Bellingen office.

The Coffs Harbour office offers residential and commercial sales, property management and holiday management.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cardow & partners coffs coast real estate

Just In

Team Australia hopes to rise from ashes in Coffs round

Team Australia hopes to rise from ashes in Coffs round

AFTER a fiery second round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships former Coffs Harbour resident Brett Luhrmann hopes to secure a better result.

Time to book that holiday

Virgin jet, Coffs Harbour Airport.

Fabulous flight frenzy for only 24 hours

Movement to change Aus Day celebrations hits NSW's north

CHANGING DATE: NSW Greens Aboriginal Affairs spokeswoman Dawn Walker (right) has backed local governments who have decided to move Australia Day citizenship ceremonies.

Could Bellingen be scrapping its Australia Day celebrations?

Vigilance still needed while white spot remains a threat

MAJOR THREAT: White spot disease is a threat to the prawn industry.

Vigilance needed after seafood cleared to move across state

Local Partners

Coffs own Aladdin's cave to open for auction

ARE you after something unique such as a rare vintage car or century-old dentistry equipment?

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

Three things to do this week

Offshore Superboat Championships held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Haven't made plans yet here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Hollywood Bliss

4 Beachfront Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $1,380,000

It's impossible not to be mesmerized by the sweeping ocean views from this landmark Sapphire Beach residence. The beauty of the grandly designed homes prime...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Immaculate home, opposite park land...

14 Fisher Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $725,000

Sapphire Beach is famous for its beautiful coast line and relaxed lifestyle. Get ready to enjoy it all! Offering a stunning view opposite park land, this...

Beach bargain!...

13 Kelly Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $449,000 ...

Come and enjoy the pleasures of the sea just an easy walk from your door. This generously sized four-bedroom home boasts a bright stylish kitchen, large sunny...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Inner City Subdivision Potential?...

29 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $380,000

Handy to the City Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, this property represents a potential development opportunity for the astute buyer. Comprising an...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

25 Acres of Pure Paradise...

378 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 3 $880,000

Enjoy the scenic 18 minute drive from Coffs Harbour to arrive at 378 East Bank Road. A 25 acre slice of paradise perfect for anyone seeking a rural lifestyle...

Spacious, Level and City Central

15 King Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This great in town address is sure to impress. Sunny & spacious, this 3 bedroom home is big on space yet low on maintenance. Single level, with just one neighbour...

Sold On living on the Coffs Coast

Sold On Coffs Coast.

Your complete guide to a year in real estate on the Coffs Coast

Icon to go under the hammer

ON THE MARKET: Federation House will be auctioned next month.

COFFS Harbour's highest profile office building listed for sale.

There's a new Aussie property dream

NEW DREAM: Young Aussies more open to renting where they want to live and buying an investment property.

We're not after the family home and quarter acre block any more

Ultimate convenience by the beach

We open the door to First National Real Estate's Pick of the Week