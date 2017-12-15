Local BP and Caltex-Woolworths fuel sites to remain

MERGER DISAPPROVAL: Any Caltex Woolworths and BP union plans are on hold as the ACCC intervenes.

THE proposed acquisition of the Woolworths network of retail service station sites by BP Australia will be opposed by the ACCC in the belief it would lessen competition.

One of those Woolworths sites is at Park Beach Plaza with the closest at Ballina servicing Pacific Highway traffic.

There are four BP Australia sites around Coffs Harbour and one each at Urunga, Woolgoolga and Macksville and the ACCC feared one or more of those sites could be closed to the detriment of operators and motorists.

After a lengthy investigation the ACCC determined that BP acquiring Woolworths service stations and fuel retailing interests was not in the public interest.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, said this was good news for existing BP-branded franchisees.

"If the application had been approved it would have had a detrimental effect on the commercial value of existing BP-branded operations,” she said.

"These small business owners entered into multi year commercial arrangements and paid fees to operate under a BP brand.

"The BP-branded sites operate in competition with Woolworths and their Caltex-branded sites.

"The ACCC decision maintains a level playing field and preserves local-area competition..”