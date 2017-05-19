Local boy's selfless deed for sick kids

After his stint in hospital, Lucas was inspired to give back.

HUNDREDS of fundraising events for Starlight Foundation take place across May in light of Starlight Day, but it was the efforts of a young Toormina boy that drew particular attention.

In what would seem like a nightmare for most kids his age, for his eighth birthday party Lucas Smith sacrificed his presents. Instead, he asked his guests to bring a donation.

"When Lucas was a bit younger he had an operation in Perth hospital. He stayed in a Starlight Express Room, and he got to see that room and what Starlight did for those kids. He met lots of different families, and it really brought it to his attention," said mum Jess.

"I'm so proud of him, he is just so giving."

With the help of his mum, Lucas set up a fundraising page through the Starlight website.

"We were over the moon to hear about this," said Starlight Foundation spokesperson Natasha McNamara.

"Community fundraisers like this are just what we need to help reach our goals."

Since 1988, the aim of Starlight Foundation has been to help brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

The foundation delivers a number of unique programs in order to do this, including granting wishes through Starlight Wish, and play-rooms in hospitals known as Starlight Express Rooms.

Livewire Online, an online community, is also available to sick children who are not in hospital.

If you're interested in holding a fundraiser like Lucas, or simply making a donation, visit the Starlight website.