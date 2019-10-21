Local BMX riders stick it to the best at state level

THE GANG: A big group of riders from the Sawtell BMX Club went down for the state titles.

THE Coffs Coast BMX Club have recently returned from a strong showing at a major meet.

The NSW BMX State Championships were held in Maitland over the October long weekend, with the Coffs Coast gang recording some strong results.

A total of 24 riders from the region went down for the event, more than any other previous years.

“We had every age group covered, from sprockets, which are four-year-olds, all the way up,” Coffs Coast BMX Club member Jillian Owers said.

“A few came home with state plates which was great to see, especially considering it was the first state titles for a lot of them.”

The club are now concentrating on the Triple C Challenge, an interclub competition between the Casino BMX Club, Clarence Valley BMX Club and the Coffs Coast.

Casino hosted the first leg of the competition on the weekend while the Coffs Coast are hosting their leg of the competition on November 24.