FOR ART'S SAKE: David Southgate from the Art Space Urunga, which has won a battle with council to stay open.
Local artists win battle with the council

Wendy Andrews
18th May 2018 4:00 PM

WHAT would you do if your landlord increased your weekly rent from $150 to $500?

A team of artists, who run a community art space in the heart of Urunga, took on their landlord; no small feat when your landlord is Bellingen Shire Council.

The council owns the premises on the corner of Bowra and Bonville streets. A former butcher's shop that stood empty for two years, the art group moved in as a pop-up shop but, with strong community support, it quickly became evident this could become a more permanent fixture and a further six-month lease at $150 per week was negotiated.

Art Space Urunga registered as a non-profit organisation and exhibitions were manned by volunteers. Rent and outgoings on the gallery are met by using each artist's hanging fee and a commission upon sale.

"We've had terrific support from the community and also from artists who want to exhibit in the space,” artist and committee member David Southgate said.

Disappointment came when BSC contacted the group about the rent increase.

"They had always been supportive and, even as a non-profit, we intended to pay more rent incrementally but a jump from $150 to $500 was something we couldn't do.”

A public meeting was held in March with a big turn out.

"It showed everyone we were determined, and the local interest showed us we had support. Many see the gallery as a virtue to the town, giving it a bit of sparkle.

"We had god ideas going forward but it was all a bit of a social experiment until we could get some security.”

Security they now have with BSC coming to the party.

"We had a meeting with them a couple of weeks ago and they asked us to put forward a proposal. After some negotiating we are all happy, we met halfway.

"We are now going to knuckle down, we have the stability and time to test our ideas and see what we can do to make it a permanent fixture.”

