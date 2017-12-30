Local artist's indelible talent is taking Hollywood by storm

MAKING A MARK: Despite rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite Coco Loberg still calls Woolgoolga home.

HAVING spent the last few years travelling the world as an artist, writer and tattooist, Coco Loberg admits it's always a relief to be able retreat back to her home town of Woolgoolga.

Spending the festive period in the humble little town, Coco has been working at Loberg family-owned Absolute Tattoo - just one gig on her impressive resume.

At the age of just 21, Coco has already made a name for herself as a photographer and film-maker for some of music's biggest names, including Marilyn Manson.

Just off the back of travelling on tour as a tattooist for Aussie producer and DJ Alison Wonderland, Coco's gearing up for the release of her new creative projects next year - a TV show and a novel.

"I went to Woolgoolga Primary School, and my dad also went to school in Woolgoolga. It's kind of funny, Woolgoolga has always been that little place that, no matter where I go, I always come back,” Coco said.

At 14 Coco and her family made the big move to Los Angeles, where Coco and her brothers attended Hollywood High. But it wasn't too long before she was back in Woolgoolga again, briefly attending Woolgoolga High.

"My family is based between here and Kingscliff, so I always come back here.”

Coco's list of achievements seems to be endless, but most notably she has worked on shoots with bands including Wolfmother and Bliss n Eso, has released a photo book SPIT, she's had her artworks featured at the RAW art gallery in Austin, Texas, and has written a journal series with surfer Emi Koch, to name a few.

Having dabbled in almost every creative field, Coco said it all stems for her childhood love of artwork, a later on a solo trip to New York with a fake I.D.

"I've always drawn, ever since I was little. I always had a pen or pencil in hand, and everything else kind of came later on.

"On my first ever solo trip I went to New York where i was running around the city with a fake I.D. I kept a journal while I was there, then after I came back I decided to write it into a novel. That's where I got into writing.

"In terms of film and photography, I started doing work for some waterpsorts companies around where

I lived, then later on music companies in LA and things just rolled on from there.

"I remember my first ever big shoot. A friend of mine, an amazing photographer, held a photoshoot with Marilyn Manson at our house. I watched and helped, it was amazing.”

Coco is now getting prepared for the release on her debut in TV production with a show called Not Quite, which stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Bennett known for his roles in films such as Orphan and 2009's Star Trek.

"For about the last two years me and friends from LA have been writing this show, and now it has all been filmed. We made this entire show from scratch and it was insane, it was so fun. They're working on the audio at the moment and it's due to come out next year.”

Coco's novel Good Decisions. Bad Places is also set to be released on Amazon in early 2018.

"This year has been pretty chaotic. I spread myself out a bit, I don't think I could ever stick to one creative field. But no matter where I go, I'll always come back here.”