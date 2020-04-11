Local annual event the latest casualty of Covid-19

THE 2020 Sawtell Chilli Festival has become another casualty in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sawtell Chilli Festival Committee advised all stallholders on Friday that the 2020 event has been cancelled.

“The 2020 Sawtell Chilli Festival has been forced to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” the Committee wrote.

“The Sawtell Chilli Festival Committee hopes you all stay safe and well during these trying times so we can all come together and celebrate in the 2021 Sawtell Chilli Festival.”

The festival which attracts over 13,000 people to the village has been an annual event over the last two decades, showcasing over 100 chilli-related stalls.

Held on the first Saturday of each July, the 2020 event was scheduled for July 4.

The festival is just one of several major annual events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The Harmony Day Festival, which was due to be held on March 29, as well as the NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships, due to be held across several days in late March, were postponed.

New dates for both events are yet to be announced.

Locals are reminded to comply with social distancing laws and to stay home this Easter.