Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sawtell Chilli Festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advocate
Sawtell Chilli Festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Local annual event the latest casualty of Covid-19

Jasmine Minhas
11th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 2020 Sawtell Chilli Festival has become another casualty in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sawtell Chilli Festival Committee advised all stallholders on Friday that the 2020 event has been cancelled.

“The 2020 Sawtell Chilli Festival has been forced to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” the Committee wrote.

“The Sawtell Chilli Festival Committee hopes you all stay safe and well during these trying times so we can all come together and celebrate in the 2021 Sawtell Chilli Festival.”

The festival which attracts over 13,000 people to the village has been an annual event over the last two decades, showcasing over 100 chilli-related stalls.

Held on the first Saturday of each July, the 2020 event was scheduled for July 4.

The festival is just one of several major annual events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The Harmony Day Festival, which was due to be held on March 29, as well as the NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships, due to be held across several days in late March, were postponed.

New dates for both events are yet to be announced.

Locals are reminded to comply with social distancing laws and to stay home this Easter.

chilli festival covid-19 coffs harbour event cancellation sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        premium_icon End of an era for Coffs jetty icon

        News The demolition of the old Forestry headquarters at the jetty is underway.

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Police fine people breaching health orders

        McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Coffs Coast

        News Coffs locals will have no need to go on Macca’s runs anymore.

        A watchful eye for muttonbirds

        premium_icon A watchful eye for muttonbirds

        News It’s the time of year when fledglings face dangers after leave the safety of...