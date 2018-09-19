Local and international acts to perform
DANCERS aren't the only performers that will be taking the stage at Curryfest.
Presented by Redbelly Records and Kazi Randhawa, Punjabi singer Rana Sandhu will be flying in for a guest performance at the event on September 29.
Om Tara returns once again and will be the first act on stage this year. The musical child of Chaitanya Morly-Southall and Chris-James Melchizedek, Om Tara's music is a mixture of world music inspired by folk and Indian Kirtan.
Pop/rock band McKenzie from the Gold Coast will also take the stage.