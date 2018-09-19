Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indian singer Rana Sandhu will perform at Curryfest.
Indian singer Rana Sandhu will perform at Curryfest. Contributed
Community

Local and international acts to perform

19th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

DANCERS aren't the only performers that will be taking the stage at Curryfest.

Presented by Redbelly Records and Kazi Randhawa, Punjabi singer Rana Sandhu will be flying in for a guest performance at the event on September 29.

Om Tara returns once again and will be the first act on stage this year. The musical child of Chaitanya Morly-Southall and Chris-James Melchizedek, Om Tara's music is a mixture of world music inspired by folk and Indian Kirtan.

Pop/rock band McKenzie from the Gold Coast will also take the stage.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Father jailed over crash that killed son

    premium_icon Father jailed over crash that killed son

    News A father, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been sentenced to jail following the death of his son in a car crash last year.

    Bushfire burning behind education campus

    premium_icon Bushfire burning behind education campus

    News Firefighters remain on scene, working to extinguish a bushfire.

    Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    premium_icon Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    News The Coffs Harbour man will face court on October 29.

    Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    premium_icon Teen slam poet takes the limelight

    News Coffs' Solli Raphael has come a long way in less than a year.

    Local Partners