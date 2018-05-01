Loads and washes at Pete's Place

A SHOWER, a bite to eat and clean clothes are easily taken for granted, until you don't have them.

It's been three months since the doors opened at Pete's Place, the new drop-in centre for homeless people in Coffs Harbour and a significant number of locals have already walked through those doors in need of essential personal services such as bathroom and laundry facilities, and food.

Pete's Place, adjacent to the Coffs Neighbourhood Centre, is run by St Vincent de Paul Society and since January 141 people have accessed the service on 663 occasions.

According to the latest ABS data there were 320 homeless people in Coffs Harbour at the time of the 2016 Census.

Pete's Place is being accessed by both men, who accounted for two-thirds of total visits, and women. Their ages ranged from teenagers to 64+

People of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds accounted for 25 per cent of clients.

The Society's North Coast Executive Officer Michael Timbrell said the usage figures at Pete's Place are no surprise.

"The need for these support services was identified in the planning process by the development partners, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, Coffs Harbour City Council and St Vincent de Paul Society,” he said.

Pete's Place manager Dave Tilson said the largest user group was 45-54 year olds, accounting for 34.7 per cent of clients, followed by 35-44 year olds (32.7 per cent).

"Clients gave showering as the main reason for coming in, followed by the need to get food, and to access our laundry,” Mr Tilson said.

"Other priority needs were living aids such as blankets/doonas and toiletries, help in filling out forms or making phone calls, and referrals to other services.”

Mr Timbrell added, "While we're pleased to be providing some basic human dignity it is deeply disturbing to see how many homeless people there are in the local area, and all across the North Coast.

"It's scary to think that the numbers we're seeing at Pete's Place are only the tip of the homelessness iceberg. The reality is that we're only providing basic personal support, not a secure bed for the night.”