NSW police arrest
NSW police arrest Trevor Veale
Crime

Loaded weapon found by Coffs/Clarence police

Adam Hourigan
by
25th May 2019 10:46 PM

A PURSUIT by Coffs/Clarence police has led to a loaded firearm being found in a car by Coffs/Clarence police on Saturday morning.

At About 1.40am, police from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling along Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour, when they attempted to stop a black Ford Falcon for a random breath test.

Police will allege the Ford failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.

It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

Officers searched a nearby property on Shephards Lane and located the Falcon unattended.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was found in the area and arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded .30-06 calibre Mauser rifle in the boot of the vehicle, ammunition, 26g of methylamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The Queensland man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with six offences including police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess unauthorised firearm, possess loaded firearm public place, possess prohibited drug, and supply prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Grafton Daily Examiner

