LNP official Angie Bell and Steven Ciobo.
Politics

LNP preselects woman to replace Steve Ciobo

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP, which has come under fire over a lack of female MPs in its ranks, has chosen a woman to replace departed Morrison Government Minister Steve Ciobo in his blue-ribbon Gold Coast seat.

LNP official Angie Bell defeated Ciobo staffer Karly Abbott by two votes in a hard-fought preselection battle for the northern Gold Coast seat of Moncrieff.

The preselection was held as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to call a federal election as early as tomorrow.

Mr Ciobo, a former Tourism, Trade and Defence Industry Minister, resigned last month after 17 years in parliament.

The LNP has easily held Moncrieff since it was created in 1984. Before Mr Ciobo, the seat was held by another woman, Kathy Sullivan.

Ms Bell, a marketing expert, beat eight other candidates including favourite Ms Abbott, senior Gold Coast City councillor Cameron Caldwell and high-profile war veteran Garth Callender.

