LNP dodges fears over hardline youth crime plan

The LNP has dodged fears of overcrowding detention centres as a result of the party’s hardline plan to tackle youth crime, while Labor savaged the plan.

THE State Opposition wants its proposed crackdown on youth crime to deter young people from offending and potentially ending up in detention centres.

As part of the party's hardline pledge to tackle youth crime that's plaguing communities across the state, young offenders would be jailed under a three-strikes mandatory detention policy.

The potential increase of detainees threatens overcrowding in the state's two detention centres; an issue that caused the State Government to loosen youth offender laws in December in a bid to keep children out of flooded centres.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington did not address overcrowding threats on Tuesday, instead saying she wanted to see the policy act as a deterrent.

Police Minister Mark Ryan claimed there needed to be a strategy which broke the cycle of offending.

"There is no quick fix, there is no silver bullet but the government has a plan, it is fully funded and we are committed to seeing it through," he said.

Asked what he thought about a three-strikes mandatory detention policy, the Minister said the Government was tough when it came to responding to crime.

"Make no mistake about it, we are tough when it comes to responding to crime and when it comes to responding to young people who are offending and actually being tough on the reasons why they're offending," he said.

"But you do have to have nuance when it comes to responding to young people in the criminal justice system.

"You do have to ensure that you're able to pull all the levers so where you need to pull a lever to intervene and divert that is appropriate."

As part of the LNP's plan, crimes committed as children would count towards sentencing as an adult.

Mr Ryan said this was responding to an issue after the fact.

"What we want to do is ensure that we have a robust youth justice system that has the right interventions at the right time," he said.

"You've got to make sure that you tackle those young offenders in that small window of opportunity."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the LNP's announcement was 'straight out of (predecessor) Campbell Newman's playbook'.

