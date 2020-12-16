Lizzo defends her controversial decision

Lizzo, an advocate for body positivity, had her fans turn on her after the singer promoted herself using a fad diet on Instagram.

Lizzo has defended herself after she was criticised for posting about a shake diet detox.

The singer has said that she and fellow "big girls" should be able to do "whatever the f*** they want with their body."

The Juice singer, 32, said her decision to go on the detox had nothing to do with losing weight, but she wanted to get her health back in check after having a stressful November.

"As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case," Lizzo began in a video she posted to social media.

The singer took to Instagram to address the criticism.

"In reality, November stressed me the f**k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was," she continued.

"I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**kin' body, my f**kin' skin, the whites of my eyes."

"Like, I feel and look like a bad b***h. And that's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body."

It comes after the singer caused a bit of a stir yesterday when fans criticised the body-positivity star for promoting the diet.

Lizzo offended her fans by promoting a shake diet.

"I did @jjsmithonline 10-day smoothie detox," she wrote on Instagram alongside two videos of herself as she followed the program.

"Not toxic body culture getting to you now too..." one fan wrote at the time.

"Hollywood is getting to you gurl," another commented.

"Seeing you promote diet culture is breaking my heart," another fan said.

"You have an organ [liver] that detoxes your body. Cleanses and detoxes are scams, this is actually really disappointing to see," said one more user.

"Whaaat?! No no no! Detoxes don't work and they definitely do not promote body positivity," another posted.

Some fans even thought that Lizzo was joking about the diet because it's so unlike her to promote any type of diet.

