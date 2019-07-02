Menu
Be part of the fun and fund-raising on Sunday
Living your life in full colour

2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
THERE'S something quite exhilarating about participating in a colour run.

When is comes to fund raising, this type of event is certainly more exciting than selling raffle tickets or sausage sandwiches.

Coffs Interact Club is hosting a colour run on Sunday from noon at Lot 53 Minorie Dr, Toormina (next to the Velodrome) to raise funds for the Grafton Base Hospital's emergency department.

This will be a 5km run with a powder station where runners will get "colour powder chucked at them”.

The Coffs Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, members are aged 12 to 18 and enjoy coming together to tackle issues in their community and on an international scale that they care most about.

Interact offers young people the chance to connect with community leaders and Rotary members, develop leadership skills, make new friends and to make a difference.

For more info on Sunday's colour run or the club see their Facebook page; Coffs Interact Club

