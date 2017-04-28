On a mission armed with the Invictus spirit

Invictus games training: Servicemen train for invictus games

LIVING UP to the Invictus spirit, this group of mates has been brought together by the scars of battle that they bear.

Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, former SAS soldier Sean Lawler said sharing the commonality of "unconquerable character" with servicemen and women and their families around the world is "truly inspiring and amazing".

This year the Invictus Games will rehabilitate and inspire through the power of sport in Toronto, Canada, in September.

For these blokes, national pride is once again driving them towards that great sense of accomplishment.

DRIVEN to strive through force during their military careers, this group of mates nowadays share a code of support.

Having served and borne arms for their country, and copped the scars of battle that go with that, they reunited in Coffs Harbour yesterday sharing a bond that was formed at last year's Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida.

Coffs Harbour's Sean Lawler, Newcastle's Stewart Sherman and Daniel Jeffrey and Ballina's Jamie Tanner took to the hardcourt at Coffs Harbour's Westside Tennis Club working with coach Allan Pade to perfect their wheelchair tennis skills.

These days wearing different uniforms under the Aussie flag, they share a never-give-up attitude that the Invictus Games were founded on in 2014.

"Being on a court in front of 40,000 cheering fans wearing the green and gold is something incredible, and looking up to the scoreboard and seeing your name, mate it's such a great honour," 35-year military veteran Daniel said.

"For me the Invictus Games and adaptive sports have been a major part of my rehabilitation process."

Veterans-turned-athletes, their mission is to again get the call-up and represent Australia at the 2017 Invitcus Games in Toronto.

"It's an amazing honour to represent Australia but not only that the inspiration that you draw from participants from other nations as well remembering these are guys you potentially served with on the same patrols in the same locations overseas," Jamie, an 11-year military veteran said.

"Some of these guys have gone through extremely difficult circumstances with injuries and illnesses and seeing how they have progressed is absolutely awe-inspiring."

If successful in earning selection, Coffs' Sean Lawler said he looks forward to sharing the Canadian experience with his wife Kylie and boys Bailey, 10, and Oliver, 8.

"The Invictus Games experience in Orlando was just incredible, so inspiring," Sean said.

"Many of the servicemen and women are naturally competitive people... the support amongst the competitors is pretty awe-inspiring in terms of their recovery, it's a great thing for many of us to get back in a team environment focused on sport."

The Australian Invictus Games is currently halfway through its selection trials.