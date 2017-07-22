Living the good life

20°
GUEST SPEAKER: Lani Dean will talk about service dogs for people living with a range of disabilities.
AN EXPERT Q&A panel, guest speakers and an interactive Leisure Links program will be highlights of the 12th Living Well Expo next month.

More than 50 exhibitors offering information and advice about aging and disability will aim to help members of the community understand more about the services available to assist them and their families.

Mid North Coast Local Health District carer support officer Sandy Gray is part of the inter-agency group that organises the expo.

"We understand how getting the right support at the right time is vital to people managing the ongoing changes and challenges that come with aging and disability,” Ms Gray said.

"With Mental Health Reforms and the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), people with a disability, their families and carers will have greater choice about what services they receive and from whom.”

This year's theme, Riding the Change Wave, aims to improve social inclusion and healthy living for people with a disability and their carers.

The Living Well Expo: August 16 at C.ex Coffs. Free entry, no registration required. Program will soon be on Mid Coast Communities' website or call 6651 1788.

