Living the best years of your life

NEST EGG: Getting ready to enjoy retirement means thinking about more than how much money is in the bank.

ONE of the most dangerous myths about retirement is it's all about having enough money.

Not only is this misleading but it causes a lot of unnecessary grief.

I'm not saying that saving and organising your money isn't important.

In fact it's very important but it's not the whole story.

Money is the means to an end and not an end in itself.

Saving enough money and having a financial plan gives us security and options.

However, if we don't also think about a range of lifestyle issues and develop plans around them we are making it much harder for our retirement years to be the best years of our lives.

It's important to have a realistic understanding about what the next stage of our life will really be like.

Developing plans around lifestyle issues - finding a purpose in life, where to travel, having an inclination to do casual work, important relationships - can be difficult.

