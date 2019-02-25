Living by the lake in fear of flooding

Sunset caravan park Reg Toovey, Pete Holland and Greg Reeve in ankle deep water the last time Woolgoolga Lake was silted closed in January last year.

Sunset caravan park Reg Toovey, Pete Holland and Greg Reeve in ankle deep water the last time Woolgoolga Lake was silted closed in January last year. Trevor Veale

CYCLONIC swell coupled with unusually high tides have combined to give politicians a good insight into the concerns of residents living in the low lying Woolgoolga Lake area.

Woolgoolga residents, who are impacted by flooding when the coastal waterway is silted closed on the beach and back ups with water, will air their concerns on Tuesday.

Local Bill Buckless is circulating an invitation for residents who are affected by ICOLS (Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons) on the Northern Beaches to attend a meeting with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan at the Woolgoolga Lake Reserve on Tuesday at 10.30am.

Mr Buckless said the purpose of the meeting is to try and secure 'firm funding for lake improvements.'

"This meeting is arranged on a meet and greet, inspect then discuss basis not (hassle)," Mr Buckless said.

"We need to convince Mr Hogan that the people of Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches are worthy of, and deserve to have approved funding for a project most of us want.

He called on State candidates contesting the seat of Coffs Harbour to also attend.

"Ladies and gentlemen there are a lot of votes on the Northern Beaches for the candidate who brings their leadership to town and pledges firm funding for our lake project," he said.

"I am told (not estimated) the cost will be approximately $8.75-million less the sale of the sand.

"To set the record straight and for transparency I will be 90 years old in August this year, my two compatriots are also in their 80s.

Coffs Harbour City Council crews spent days tying to drain Woolgoolga Lake via a channel dug by excavators last year. Coffs Harbour City Council

"We are not doing this for us, we are doing it for Woolgoolga, for you , for your children and your grandchildren.

"We therefore need all the support we can get to bring this project to a satisfactory conclusion," he said in the invitation to locals.

Coffs Harbour City Council intervened the last time Woolgoolga Lake silted up and began flooding the Sunset Caravan Park in December, 2017 and January last year.

Council crews used an excavator on the low tides to dig a trench that funnelled the water out of the swollen lake, which was silted off to the ocean by high tides and heavy seas.