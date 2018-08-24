Menu
AWARDED: Toormina paramedic Brendon Dean, with Governor of New South Wales David Hurley, battled high seas alongside a brave colleague to answer a call for help.
Lives on the line in mercy mission

23rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
AS large waves crashed over the breakwall, two brave paramedics jumped into an inflatable rescue boat in the Coffs Harbour marina to help a man in need.

Toormina-based paramedic Brendon Dean and his colleague were awarded commendations for going above and beyond their duties that day.

On the morning of June 5, 2016, Brendon and a colleague were dispatched to a medical emergency on a boat in the Coffs Harbour marina.

During the night, a low weather system had formed along the north coast and high seas battered the marina.

Eventually daylight would reveal the marina office was damaged, two yachts were sunk and the pedestrian finger wharf was destroyed.

At the height of the east coast low, a male, 65, suffering abdominal pain on one of the boats called for assistance.

With the only access to the boat by water, the paramedics used a Fire and Rescue NSW inflatable rescue boat.

In the effort to reach their patient, the paramedics braved huge waves crashing over the breakwall.

After a quick risk assessment, they knew only to spend minimal time at the scene for their own safety.

They assessed and treated the patient and were able to remove him and bring him back to the safety of the Water Police wharf.

Both paramedics were awarded High Commendations for responding without hesitation to provide assistance in a hazardous situation.

