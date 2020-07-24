‘Lives depend on it’: Don’t become complacent during virus

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Our political and health leaders keep reminding us that the coronavirus pandemic will not be stopped in its tracks until one of the many current efforts to develop a vaccine is achieved.

This reminds me of the efforts to address the AIDS virus (HIV) as there still isn't a vaccine for it and it took 21 years for a medication regime to prolong the lives of sufferers.

A South African company is still working on a vaccine.

But this is not the whole picture as other coronaviruses have never had a vaccine.

The worry this time around is that any vaccine developed will not have long lasting effects because of a predicted low immune response.

Any successful vaccine will need booster shots and given the world population this will be expensive.

Fellow citizens, it would appear that the future is in medical research, not building up military aggressive postures towards our neighbours.

In the meantime we must continue obsessional social distancing as if our lives depend on it.

It does.

MICHAEL HENDERSON, Maroochydore

Failed duty of care

I have never lived in a vacuum but this letter Lawrence Russell wrote in which he wants the PM to step down because of failing to protect Australians, what a ludicrous statement of fact.

I say Lawrence Russell has failed in his duty and care as a husband and father to understand this COVID-19 and reactions by all national governments.

He in his whinge and attack does not explain any details of consular contact and assistance.

Therefore he needs to explain what actions he has undertaken with them and also outcomes, and this will identify any failings within the system, but, maybe he has not and now is shafting the Prime Minister.

I am a firm believer that we must accept responsibility for our own decisions and actions and accept the consequences for these.

As a father and husband, that responsibility extends to the immediate family.

What is Russell's view?

Is he a socialist progressive that he never does wrong, and the Prime Minister and government are there to protect him personally?

Why has Russell failed to explain any details to when he was aware or notified of our national border closure and to return, and why he and the family were unable to leave the Philippines?

I have no sympathy for those who fail themselves and blame others for their failings and reading Russell's letter.

He does nothing to explain his reaction to protect the family and himself.

BOB BUICK, Mountain Creek

More investigation needed

With the continuing outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Victoria aged care homes there is one obvious solution which I hope the authorities have considered and have taken steps to keep a very strict check on.

Moonlighting.

Without pointing the finger at a certain area or those desperate to earn a living.

Workers under different names could be doing alternative shifts in more than one home, as listening to complaints of overworked staff on night duty it could make sense.

They might get a surprise when they look more closely at workers and those doing alternative shifts.

In some cases photo identification is easy to be overcome.

ERNEST WRIGHT, Sunrise Beach

Let them eat cake

Work has commenced to resolve the traffic management issues at Ridgewood Rd in Caloundra.

Not before time.

We hear the MP for Caloundra is celebrating the commencement with a cake eating ceremony.

Of course he did nothing to enable, initiate or progress the work when he was a Minister in government.

And did nothing before or since that time.

Truly a let them eat cake moment.

ANDREW MORAN, Battery Hill

Take cat ownership seriously

This is a cat's tale, but one with a serious message.

Like many people, I like cats - as long as they do not poo in my gardens every night.

The stench of cat poo, finding little "landmines" when gardening, the health concerns which forced us to scrap our vegetable patch and the lax attitude of cat owner/s in our area really frustrate me.

No family should have to scour their gardens for "deposits" before allowing their grandchildren to play in their backyards.

My last resort will be to book a cat trap from Sunshine Coast Council and hope the owners get the message.

It's unfair, it's wrong … and it's unlawful to let cats roam at night.

So, if you are a cat owner in the Mountain Creek area, please take your cat ownership responsibilities seriously.

I wouldn't like to see a cat put down for lack of identification if caught in a cat trap.

It is downright unneighbourly to expect others to clean up after your cat.

KEV ANDREWS, Mountain Creek

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Jobson Groethe has spawned many off spring - Seeker, Keeper, Maker, Trainer but his favourite is Jobs Forthaboys.

How good's that?

MARGARET WILKIE, Peregian Beach