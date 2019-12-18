Liverpool FC expand footprint in Northern NSW with SCU

Liverpool FC are set to expand their footprint in Northern NSW creating more development opportunities than ever (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

FOOTBALL: Liverpool Football Club is expanding its footprint and influence in Northern New South Wales with a unique university partnership.

LFC International Academy, in partnership with Southern Cross University in Lismore, has launched a new Football Excellence program, which offers students the opportunity to learn to coach and play the Liverpool Way.

The newly developed Football Excellence program builds upon the existing partnership with Southern Cross University and Liverpool Football Club that has seen more than 2,000 players from regional NSW participate in various LFC International Academy programs.

The new program will be open to Southern Cross students and will be delivered under the expert guidance of LFC International Academy accredited coaches.

It gives students an opportunity to learn how to coach, as well as play competitive football themselves, alongside completing their current academic studies.

Delivered at Southern Cross University Football Centre in Lismore, just a short drive from the main campus, the program will be undertaken at some of the best facilities in the region, including an all-weather synthetic field.

Each week, students will receive up to 15 hours of scheduled coaching sessions and football theory sessions delivered by experts in the field.

Students can also take advantage of a host of other benefits to boost their experience, including Southern Cross University gym membership, LFC kit, access to academy injury management, treatment advice and academic mentors and study support.

Speaking about the new LFC Football Excellence program, LFC International Academy Ambassador, and Liverpool FC legend, Ian Rush said “it’s great that we are now able to offer a specific football excellence program to the students at Southern Cross University.”

“This course fits nicely alongside the current academic courses offered at the university and will give students an amazing insight into both life as a Liverpool FC player and also other aspects of the industry, such as the theory behind our coaching techniques and how we support the development of footballers.

“We’re excited about getting this project underway and look forward to welcoming lots of participants when we kick-off in early 2020.”

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker, said “the partnership between Liverpool FC and Southern Cross represents a world-class opportunity for students.”

“Combining the Football Excellence Program with Study will deliver a rich experience that will showcase talent and determination at every level.”