Menu
Login
Property

Live where the rivers meet the sea

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

RAINE & HORNE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT CHRISTINE CLARKE'S Property Pick of the Week is this peaceful Urunga home.

Christine, tell us about this home:

This recently built home is located in a quiet area of quality homes, in a relaxed seaside village.

The design ideally suits a buyer who wants to downsize, but retain the independence of a house, rather than a unit.

The block has been landscaped to minimise garden maintenance.

The back of the property is terraced and can easily be planted out to achieve a lush "lock-up and leave” style garden.

The living area is open plan with a high-quality kitchen overlooking the lounge, which opens to the spacious north facing deck.

Finishes include decorative cornice and craftsman-built cabinetry throughout.

There are four generously proportioned bedrooms, one of which would suit a dual purpose as a media room or home office.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

At the rear of the spacious garage is a full-sized storeroom, complete with shelving.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

There is nothing quite like a brand new home - modern finishes, pristine appliances, and sparkling bathrooms. A favourite feature is the designer kitchen; the owner is a retired cabinet maker who specialised in kitchens so nothing has been overlooked. In particular the butler's pantry, which provides abundant storage and preparation space, and the Hafele appliances are impressive.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Urunga is where the Bellingen and Kalang rivers meet the ocean, and since being by-passed by the Pacific Highway, has become a sought-after property hotspot.

This location offers the best of both worlds, an idyllic coastal village lifestyle, with the convenience of Coffs Harbour just 20 minutes away making this a desirable place to call home for retirees, working couples or a family with teenagers.

URUNGA

89 Rosedale Rd

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $590,000 - $599,000

INSPECT: Saturday Feb 24, 10-10:30am

CONTACT: Christine Clarke, Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour, 0408 655 688

raineandhorne.com.au/coffsharbour

Topics:  christine clarke coffs coast raine and horne real estate urunga

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Opera legends come to Coffs

Opera legends come to Coffs

DON'T miss tenor and soprano powerhouse legends David Hobson and Marina Prior as they make their way to a stage in Coffs Harbour.

Reporting on 'love child affair' was in the public interest

The nation is divided on whether Barnaby Joyce should remain the Deputy Prime Minister.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Major development plans in pipeline for Corindi

The rezoning of the land will potentially enable around 33 new houses, a 6,100m2 commercial centre which will include a medical centre, and a 4,600m2 motel site with a restruarant/cafe and pool.

Medical centre, motel and dozens of new houses if plans are approved

Autumn Plant Fair is coming

Mark your diary for the annual autumn plant fair

Local Partners

A Modern Country Lifestyle on 4.3ha in Sought After Bonville...

128 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $745,000

Set on 4.3ha, or 10.6 acres (of which approximately half is cleared), the homestead has been recently renovated and is move-in ready. The designer kitchen includes...

Highly Popular Korora Location...

1/2a Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This spacious home offers buyers an entry level property in the exclusive Korora market. A generous open plan design flows out to a large deck overlooking a lush...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $250,000...

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $250,000...

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Brand New, Large Family, Quality Home

Lot 17 Mountain View Court, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Stop searching for that brand new quality home, in a highly sought after location. Located in the sought-after Storyland Gardens Estate in a semi elevated position...

Perfect location, single level home with a pool just in time for summer...

1 Nioka Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 2 $489,000 ...

Homes like this don't come around very often. This single level home is perfect for the growing family and has everything you could ask for; from open plan lounge...

Immaculate home adjoining a leafy nature reserve...

3 Griffith Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000 ...

This special home has so much to offer sitting on the high side of the street featuring a well-designed floor plan with an entry hall leading to a generous lounge...

CBD location, perfect for a first home buyer or renovator...

2a Aubrey Crescent (33 Bellingen Road), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 2 2 2 $449,000

The location says it all. This home is perfect for first home buyers, renovators or someone planning to develop down the track (STCA). The home features open plan...

Modern townhouse - close to CBD...

4/25 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $415,000 ...

Located within walking distance of the Coffs Harbour CBD, local schools and McLean Street oval, this well-designed modern townhouse features a timeless interior...

Ideal home for a growing family, pool and room for boat or caravan...

108B Sawtell Road, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 1 $499,000

Need room for your growing family? This home is perfect for you! Tucked away from the main road this home features a beautiful entertaining deck overlooking the...

Property is off to a hot start for 2018

HOT PROPERTY: This Diggers Beach property sold for $1.295-million

Agents make a series of sales in the million-dollar bracket

Queensland’s beach house ‘masterpiece’

1/56 David Low Way, Sunrise Beach, sold for $7.6m.

QLD beach house sold for $7.6m

Couple’s big $2 million gamble

The family has loved "stripping back their life" and only travelling with the bare necessities. Picture: Instagram

Tracey and Rob were sick of Sydney life, so they sold their home

The millionaire real estate mogul who rents

Luis D Ortiz, the real estate genius who made millions in New York, then walked away, is on his way to Australia.

The millionaire real estate mogul who prefers to rent