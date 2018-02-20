Live where the rivers meet the sea

RAINE & HORNE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT CHRISTINE CLARKE'S Property Pick of the Week is this peaceful Urunga home.

Christine, tell us about this home:

This recently built home is located in a quiet area of quality homes, in a relaxed seaside village.

The design ideally suits a buyer who wants to downsize, but retain the independence of a house, rather than a unit.

The block has been landscaped to minimise garden maintenance.

The back of the property is terraced and can easily be planted out to achieve a lush "lock-up and leave” style garden.

The living area is open plan with a high-quality kitchen overlooking the lounge, which opens to the spacious north facing deck.

Finishes include decorative cornice and craftsman-built cabinetry throughout.

There are four generously proportioned bedrooms, one of which would suit a dual purpose as a media room or home office.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

At the rear of the spacious garage is a full-sized storeroom, complete with shelving.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

There is nothing quite like a brand new home - modern finishes, pristine appliances, and sparkling bathrooms. A favourite feature is the designer kitchen; the owner is a retired cabinet maker who specialised in kitchens so nothing has been overlooked. In particular the butler's pantry, which provides abundant storage and preparation space, and the Hafele appliances are impressive.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Urunga is where the Bellingen and Kalang rivers meet the ocean, and since being by-passed by the Pacific Highway, has become a sought-after property hotspot.

This location offers the best of both worlds, an idyllic coastal village lifestyle, with the convenience of Coffs Harbour just 20 minutes away making this a desirable place to call home for retirees, working couples or a family with teenagers.

URUNGA

89 Rosedale Rd

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $590,000 - $599,000

INSPECT: Saturday Feb 24, 10-10:30am

CONTACT: Christine Clarke, Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour, 0408 655 688

raineandhorne.com.au/coffsharbour