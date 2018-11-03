Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Wanderers have beaten Wellington Phoenix 3-0 in New Zealand. Picture: Getty
The Wanderers have beaten Wellington Phoenix 3-0 in New Zealand. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Wanderers complete rout in windy Wellington

3rd Nov 2018 7:57 PM

IT took a trip to windy Wellington for the Wanderers to get their first win of the season and they did it in style, thumping the Phoenix 3-0 at Westpac Stadium.

They also did it without Markus Babbel on the sidelines, with the Western Sydney coach serving a suspension after being sent off in the Sydney derby.

The visitors got off to a quick start after Alex Baumjohann found the back of the net just 11 minutes into the match.

The goal was crafted by Roly Bonevacia, whose lovely through ball found Bruce Kamau before the German star provided the finishing touch.

Both teams struggled with the weather conditions, particularly in the first half, but the Wanderers deserved their half-time lead.

The home side couldn't get themselves back into the game and Oriol Riera doubled the visitors lead from the spot when Andrew Durante handled the ball in the area.

The points were sealed late in the game through Jordan O'Doherty following a textbook counter-attack.

Related Items

a-league alex baumjohann andrew durante bruce kamau markus babbel oriol riera roly bonevacia wellington phoenix western sydney wanderers

Top Stories

    Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    News The Nationals have today pre-selected a candidate for Cowper ahead of the Federal Election and now the party will preselect in the State seat of Coffs Harbour.

    New lease of life for iconic venue

    premium_icon New lease of life for iconic venue

    News The new tenant has started moving in.

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News A recap of this week's local news headlines

    A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    Sport All the images from the Tag World Cup opening ceremony

    Local Partners