Wanderers complete rout in windy Wellington

The Wanderers have beaten Wellington Phoenix 3-0 in New Zealand. Picture: Getty

IT took a trip to windy Wellington for the Wanderers to get their first win of the season and they did it in style, thumping the Phoenix 3-0 at Westpac Stadium.

They also did it without Markus Babbel on the sidelines, with the Western Sydney coach serving a suspension after being sent off in the Sydney derby.

The visitors got off to a quick start after Alex Baumjohann found the back of the net just 11 minutes into the match.

The goal was crafted by Roly Bonevacia, whose lovely through ball found Bruce Kamau before the German star provided the finishing touch.

Both teams struggled with the weather conditions, particularly in the first half, but the Wanderers deserved their half-time lead.

The home side couldn't get themselves back into the game and Oriol Riera doubled the visitors lead from the spot when Andrew Durante handled the ball in the area.

The points were sealed late in the game through Jordan O'Doherty following a textbook counter-attack.