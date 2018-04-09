Live the Sawtell dream

SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION: This townhouse in Sawtell is close to it all

REAL ESTATE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT BARRY FRANCE'S Property Pick of the Week is this rare Sawtell offering.

Barry, tell us about this home:

Located on Sawtell's premium real estate strip, this spacious 3-bedroom townhouse is in near new condition and has the most amazing ocean, beach and mountain views.

The owners have recently completed a very tasteful renovation which included new stone bench tops in the kitchen, a fresh paint internally and externally, new carpet and a replacement Colorbond roof completes the upgrades.

The design provides open plan living and connects the indoor and outdoor living areas perfectly.

All bedrooms are spacious with the master bedroom featuring a walk-in robe and en-suite.

Property features include a modern kitchen, Bosch gas cooktop, Smeg oven, solar power, Solar hot water, NBN and Foxtel, Crim-Safe Security screens throughout, ceiling fans, air conditioning to living area and a gas point to entertainment deck for the barbecue.

The Boronia St townhouse has had a stylish makeover Contributed

The outdoor deck has a retractable awning for sun protection when required.

A large single garage features a storage space and internal access to the home.

Private courtyards are paved, protected and low maintenance and there is a second car space off the main driveway.

This home is low maintenance and very easy to live in.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The ever-changing views over the estuary to the ocean are really something else, with regular bird life, whale watching in season and the animation of the waves breaking onto the beach. Views of Smokey Cape mountain and the mountain range that travels through to Bellingen, provides the backdrop to the ocean view.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

People who value the great location. It is an easy flat walk to Sawtell Village, the headland and beach. Perfect for those who enjoy a morning walk to take in the stunning headland views. I can see active retirees enjoying this home or it may be someone's ultimate holiday home.

SAWTELL

1/17 Boronia St

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $1.1 million

INSPECT: Saturday April 14, 11.45am - 12.30pm

CONTACT: Barry France, Real Estate Coffs Harbour, 0407 301 404, barry@rech.com.au