Live the Korora high life

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was amid the high life in one of the Coffs Coast's most exclusive streets this week.

This six-bedroom home at 3/9 Breakers Way, Korora, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

LJ Hooker selling agent Craig Webber said this is a home at offers a range of opportunities.

"This property is perfect for the large family due to the size of the property, but it's also ideal for accommodating extended family or tenants with the separate studios.”

The home has a unique floorplan that offers immense flexibility; upstairs is a complete family residence with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, media room and open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area which flows to the alfresco deck and rear yard. Downstairs are two large self-contained studios, each with kitchenette and bathroom and separate access; offering the opportunity to use for your own family, or permanent or holiday let for extra income.

Craig said whichever way you decide to use the home, it's a place you will fall in love with.

"You're located in the exclusive, prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way and only a few minutes walk to Korora Beach.”

This is the perfect home for anyone looking for a private, relaxed coastal lifestyle so close to everything.”

See more tomorrow at the Real Estate Property Guide online.